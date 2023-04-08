Small independent hospital provides specialty appointment availability

Scheduling a doctor's appointment can be challenging because of high patient demand. One health facility expresses they are not as busy as other big hospitals.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
A "hidden gem" is how the staff at Stoughton Health describes its facility. It's about 15 miles from both the Madison and Janesville areas. Their main focus is on specialty and surgical services.

A “hidden gem” is how the staff at Stoughton Health describes its facility. It’s about 15 miles from both the Madison and Janesville areas. Their main focus is on specialty and surgical services.

The independent hospital says its able to get people in the office the same week they call.

Chief Medical Officer and Surgeon Aaron Schwabb tells me the pandemic helped to reevaluate their staffing.

He says their goal is to make sure people get personal care.

“That’s allowing for example to have people answer the phone, so we don’t have people calling and on hold for 10, 15, 20 minutes trying to talk to a real person,” Scwabb said. “We have real people answering the phone that can help right away.”

Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer Teresa Lindfors explains that some people tend to not look at smaller health clinics because they are unsure if they will be covered by insurance.

“At Stoughton Health, we have over 160 health plans that are allowed here including a couple of big ones in Dane County, Dean’s Health Plan and Quartz insurance patients are covered here,” Lindfors said.

Dr. Schwabb says Stoughton Health offers a variety of services but not all of the same services, such as a regular physical, like bigger Madison hospitals.

