UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A University of Wisconsin-Madison student died at their off-campus home Friday, school officials said.

Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Lori Reesor sent a letter to the UW community offering support after the death. The Madison Police Department determined the student’s death to be accidental at their Mifflin Street residence.

University Health Services and UW Dean of Students Office staff visited doors in the neighborhood throughout the day to check in with students and offer support.

“The Dean of Students Office is working to support the student’s family and friends, and, alongside Chancellor Mnookin and the university’s leadership team, we share our collective sympathy for their loss,” Reesor said.

Other students were in the vicinity at the time of the student’s death, so Reesor reminded students of the mental health resources available for them:

UW will not be offering more information out of respect for the family’s wishes.

