Woodruff stars as Brewers beat Flaherty, Cardinals 4-0

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames is doused by teammates after the team's baseball game against...
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames is doused by teammates after the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Friday night for their sixth straight win.

Willy Adames hit a solo homer for Milwaukee, and rookie Garrett Mitchell collected two more hits. Christian Yelich had a run-scoring groundout.

Woodruff (1-0) struck out four and walked two in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander improved to 9-1 in his last 20 starts dating to last season.

After Woodruff departed, five Milwaukee reliever combined for 3 2/3 innings of one-hit ball. Matt Bush got three outs before Bryse Wilson retired the side in order in the ninth.

