Condolences pour in after two officers killed in Barron County, Wisconsin

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - According to our affiliate KSTP, one of the victims from the horrible shooting scene in Barron County is Chetek Officer Emily Breidenbach. KTSP obtained the information by speaking to her friends and her family. Her brother Mike told KSTP reporter Renee Cooper “to know her was to love her.” He was also quoted from a statement he issued as saying: “She could’ve gone anywhere to work, but loved Chetek.”

A squad car draped in black and covered with flowers has become a memorial for Officer Emily Breidenbach outside the Chetek Police Department.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Sunday “our hearts are heavy” a day after the two police officers were shot to death during a traffic stop.

″Our hearts are heavy for the Chetek and Cameron police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty yesterday. Kathy and I are praying for the officers’ families, colleagues, and the Barron County community mourning this tragic loss,” Evers posted on Twitter.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a statement that reads as follows: “At approximately 3:38 p.m., an officer from Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, gunfire was exchanged. One Chetek Police Officer and one Cameron Police Officer were pronounced deceased at the scene. The involved individual was taken to a hospital where they later died.

There is no threat to the community.”

The Green Bay Police Department posted this statement to Facebook: “The Green Bay Police Department offers its support to the Chetek Police Department and Village of Cameron Police Department in Barron County, the families who lost their loved ones in the line of duty, and the communities of these fallen officers during this difficult time.”

According to the statement released by the Department of Justice hours after the incident on Saturday, the Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident. It will turn over investigative reports to the Barron County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

