DOJ: Two officers fatally shot while conducting traffic stop in Cameron

VILLAGE OF CAMERON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two police officers were fatally shot while conducting a traffic stop in Barron County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The DOJ says a gunfire exchange left a Chetek Police Officer and Cameron Police Officer dead at the traffic stop. The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the officer involved critical incident that occurred in the village of Cameron after 3:30 p.m.

The person involved in the shooting was taken the hospital where they later died.

Officials say there is currently no threat to the area or community.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the investigation alongside Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

