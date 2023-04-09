Here comes summer!

Mid & upper 60s today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve enjoyed a few short days of spring and now we’re diving head-first into the summer season (at least for the next week or so). Sunny skies dominate the 7-day forecast with overnight low temperatures staying closer to our average high for this time of year.

Don’t get your hopes up too high just yet, as we know it won’t last forever.

What’s Coming Up...

We’ll see temperatures warm into the mid and upper 60s this Easter Sunday. Skies will start off clear and sunny, but some cloud cover will be working in through the day. We’ll be mainly overcast by this evening with temperatures in the mid-40s overnight.

A weak cold front will sweep through by early Monday morning, not doing much to impact our temperatures. If they can overcome some of the dry air overhead, a couple of stray showers could be possible in the morning but it looks like most of us will stay completely dry. Clouds will be clearing out through the day, with sunshine helping to boost our temperatures near 70 degrees.

Looking Ahead...

Skies will stay mostly clear through the rest of the workweek. Highs will climb from the lower 70s to the upper 70s by mid to late week. I suspect a few locations will see their first 80° on Wednesday or Thursday. The warmth does come with a bit more wind: gusts will be close to 30 mph later in the week.

We’ll be watching for a chance for some showers or thunderstorms on Saturday.

