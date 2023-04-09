Jerry’s Apple Orchard needs cleanup help from the Sun Prairie community

Jerry’s Apple Orchard needs cleanup help from the Sun Prairie community
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The family behind Jerry’s Apples is asking the community to help cleanup the beloved apple orchard while the owner works to improve his health.

The last year Jerry’s Apples was open to the public was in 2015, since then Jerry Hahn’s daughter Brenda Wagner said her father’s health declined and he’s struggled to slowly regain it.

Hahn recently moved in with Wagner and she said they’re both ready to see the farm revitalized, but she cannot do it alone.

“I am so overwhelmed,” Wagner said. “It’s just hard to be here and to see it like this. It’s a little depressing.”

Jerry's daughter looks at what's left of the pumpkin patch
Jerry's daughter looks at what's left of the pumpkin patch(Marcus Aarsvold)

The family orchard was well known for its fresh air and the smiles it provided for people visiting.

”I could go to sleep at night knowing I put a lot of smiles on people’s faces and that they had a good time,” Hahn said. “That’s what it was all about and that’s what I truly miss.”

The 80 year old is living with Dementia and Wagner said he became closed off over the years and unwilling to accept help from anyone.

The farm deteriorated.

”I feel a little sad because I know how much work and how much sweat, dedication and love my dad put into this place,” Wagner said. “But now that we can, now I just want to try to get it picked up a little bit.”

Nick Ganz lives across the street and used to bring his children over to spend time with Jerry, pet the donkeys and pick home grown fruit.

”It’s just the memories that we have over here,” Ganz said. “The great food we got from over here is all natural fresh stuff.”

Ganz said other neighbors and Sun Prairie community members wanted to help Hahn, but did not know how help improve the farm until he reached out to Wagner.

Now, Ganz is helping her sell old equipment and hoping to organize cleanup days for people to rake, mow and trim the overgrown trees.

Jerry's Apples needs cleanup help from the Sun Prairie community(Marcus Aarsvold)

Meanwhile, Hahn’s health is improving.

Wagner said the old house and farm are not useable, but she hopes to clean the area up so Hahn can come back for a visit.

Hahn appreciates the community’s concern and any help they can provide.

”It’s amazing,” he said. “My heart is just about ready to explode from all of the generosity and thoughts that my neighbors and other people have given me.”>

People interested in helping rake leaves, mow and trim trees can email Hahn’s neighbor Nick Ganz at nick.ganz@gmail.com or contact him through his GoFundMe.

