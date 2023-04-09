JPD investigates shots reportedly fired at Janesville home

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department is investigating an incident after multiple witnesses reported hearing shots fired at a Janesville home early Sunday morning.

According to JPD’s release, officers responded to the 300 block of Lincoln St. at 12:35 a.m. where they found six shell casings in the area.

Police determined the suspects were seen driving a stolen silver Hyundai Santa Fe with a broken driver’s side rear window that was covered with a pink bath towel at the time of the shooting. A Rock County Deputy later found the abandoned vehicle at 3:50 a.m. on South Read Road, north of Highway 11.

No injuries or arrests have been reported. Those with information about the vehicle or suspects are asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244 or online at p3tips.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.