NICE WEATHER STAYS!

TEMPERATURES CONTINUE TO RISE

78F BY WEDNESDAY

WEATHER CHANGES NEXT WEEKEND

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Easter Everyone!! Even though it was breezy and stayed mostly cloudy out with higher clouds, we still received plenty of sunshine helping to bring temperatures into the upper 60s.

What’s Coming Up...

The overall pattern will generally stay the same all the way to the beginning of the weekend. This very large and mostly stationary area of high pressure will continue to influence our weather with a mix of sun and clouds and pushing temperatures into the upper 70s. Expect the warmest days to be on Wednesday and Thursday where we’ll receive an expected high of 78F. Our average max temperature for this time of year is 52F.

Looking Ahead...

Changes are coming though, and that will begin on Saturday when we are looking for our next weather maker. Showers and thunderstorms will be in during the day and then as the storm begins to pass, we’ll see some gustier winds and maybe a little bit of a wintry mix.

