Madison police investigating incident near downtown bar

Police investigating near Danny's Pub(NBC15 News)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A heavy police presence was seen in downtown Madison blocking off parts of Gorham and Gilman St.

According to our crew on scene and witness reports, Madison police were trying to evacuate pedestrians off of State St. to investigate a scene near and around Danny’s Pub in the 300 block of Gorham St.

MPD says there is no threat to the public, and more information will be released as they learn more.

We will update this developing story as more information comes in.

