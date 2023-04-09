Silver alert issued for Madison woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert was issued in Dane Co. for an 84 year old believed to have dementia Saturday.

The Department of Justice says to be on the lookout for a Patricia Sawyer-Kane, who was last seen on Kropf Ave. on Madison’s east side before 4 p.m. The 5-foot woman was wearing a dark green North Face jacket, a white shirt and black jeans, officials said. Contact the Madison Police Dept. at 608-266-4923 with any information on where she is.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.