Silver alert issued for Madison woman

Woman last seen on Kropf Ave.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert was issued in Dane Co. for an 84 year old believed to have dementia Saturday.

The Department of Justice says to be on the lookout for a Patricia Sawyer-Kane, who was last seen on Kropf Ave. on Madison’s east side before 4 p.m. The 5-foot woman was wearing a dark green North Face jacket, a white shirt and black jeans, officials said. Contact the Madison Police Dept. at 608-266-4923 with any information on where she is.

