Silver Alert for Madison woman canceled after she was found safe

(FOX Carolina News)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert in Dane Co. for an 84-year-old woman has been canceled

The Department of Justice issued the alert Saturday for Patricia Sawyer-Kane

She had last been seen on Madison’s east side late Friday afternoon.

In a Monday morning update, the agency said she had been found safe.

