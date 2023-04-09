Silver Alert for Madison woman canceled after she was found safe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert in Dane Co. for an 84-year-old woman has been canceled

The Department of Justice issued the alert Saturday for Patricia Sawyer-Kane

She had last been seen on Madison’s east side late Friday afternoon.

In a Monday morning update, the agency said she had been found safe.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.