Supporting the restaurant industry to fight hunger in southwestern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Dining out to help fight hunger locally is the idea behind a campaign running this April. Brought together through a partnership of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and Food Fight Restaurant Group, together the two are tackling food insecurity.

A food fight against hunger starts in the kitchen at Steenbocks’s on Orchard.

“We’re preparing a Singapore fried rice with shrimp and glazed pork belly and a fried egg,” detailed Sean Fogarty, executive chef. “I really love being in the kitchen, love providing food for people and seeing people enjoy their experience with food.”

For the month of April, nearly 20 restaurants across Madison have curated specialty menu items that have a donation baked right into each item.

“It’s a great opportunity to just try something different at a favorite restaurant of yours,” chimed Kris Tazelaar, director of marketing and communications with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Food Fight Restaurant Group for 15 years has teamed up with Second Harvest to support community access to nutritious food and work to end root-causes of hunger.

“Eating is eating, whether you are going to a restaurant whether you’re getting food from a grocery story you’re getting food from a food pantry, eating is just central to existence,” Tazelaar said.

The goal of the campaign is to provide 60,000 meals for families in need by the end of the month.

“People struggle everyday with hunger and it’s really really important that we’re able to provide food for people, that’s kind of what we do everyday and it’s important that everyone has that opportunity to eat,” detailed Fogarty.

Donating made easy, by bringing an appetite to local participating eateries!

“They [Food Fight Restaurant Group] cant do it alone, Second Harvest cant do it alone, we need viewers, we need patrons to come into these restaurants to order the dishes to make those extra donations either in the box or on the bottom of the checks,” starts Tazelaar. “That’s how we’re going to make a difference here in southwestern Wisconsin through Food Fight Against Hunger.”

Every $10 donated helps provide 25 meals for families in need. Guests may also add a donation to the bottom of their check when paying or to the donation box located in Madison eateries.

For a full list of participating restaurants, see here.

Order Food Fight Against Hunger Specials for dine-in or carryout, April 1-30.

Food Fight Restaurant Group has also partnered with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Delta Beer Lab as beverage sponsors this year.

The Food Fight Against Hunger yearly campaign has been donating proceeds to Second Harvest for more than 15 years.

