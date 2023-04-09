Utah 3rd grader resisted kidnapping attempt outside school

Investigators announced that a 16-year-old boy was detained in relation to the assault and attempted kidnapping of a third-grader outside her elementary school.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (Gray News) - A Utah third-grader screamed and fought off a young man who appeared to be trying to kidnap her before fleeing the area, officials said Friday.

Granite School District administrators said they were investigating the attempted kidnapping that happened at 3:50 p.m. Thursday at Whittier Elementary School. They were working with West Valley City police.

Investigators announced Saturday night that a 16-year-old boy was detained in relation to the incident. He is a student in a “non-traditional” program in the school district and lives near the elementary school, according to KSTU.

After photos and video surveillance from the alleged attack were released, police received several tips that helped them to develop the teenager as a suspect. He has been booked into juvenile detention.

Officials said surveillance footage showed the suspect dragging the third-grader outside the school. School employees eventually heard her cries for help and approached. The victim was not harmed in the incident.

“The student did the right thing and fought her attacker and screamed for help,” district officials said in a statement.

District spokesperson Ben Horsley said during a Friday news conference that additional officers will be stationed around the school while the investigation is underway.

