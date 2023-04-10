34 Washington County dogs seized by police now up for adoption

34 dogs that were seized from a Washington County resident are now up for adoption.
34 dogs that were seized from a Washington County resident are now up for adoption.(Washington County Humane Society)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLINGER, Wis. (WMTV) - Washington County officials are now looking for homes for 34 dogs that were seized from their owner.

The Washington County Humane Society (WCHS) took ownership of the dozens of dogs in early April after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office seized them from an area resident.

Since then, veterinarians have been assessing and treating their dogs after their neglect. The humane society said spaying and neutering began this week.

Beginning Monday, April 10, the dogs will be available for adoption. Prospective owners can meet the dogs Monday from 1-7 p.m., Wednesday from 1-8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m.

WCHS noted the cost of treating and caring for the dogs has surpassed $40,000, and they are accepting donations through their website.

The dogs’ former owner is facing criminal charges, according to officials.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Crash
Police: Woman killed in crash, driver to face multiple charges
Wisconsin is getting a new area code
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

police
Man accused of 5th OWI offense, attacking Janesville officer
Wisconsin Film Festival runs April 13 through April 20.
Wisconsin Film Festival returns to Madison
Police Officer Emily Breidenbach in Stoughton
Fallen Chetek officer worked in Stoughton, former colleagues remember
Squad car of fallen officer from the Chetek Police Department in the City of Chetek, WI
New details in deaths of 2 officers in Barron Co.; names released