Badgers’ Maddie Schwartz named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After throwing the 11th no-hitter in program history, UW’s Maddie Schwartz has been named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week.

𝐒𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐳@maschwartz14 earns Big Ten Pitcher of the Week after holding the Boilermakers scoreless in 13.1 innings of work this last weekend. Oh, and she threw a complete game, no-hitter, too. 🤫😤 pic.twitter.com/W9k4pbc9bc — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) April 10, 2023

Schwartz threw 13.1 scoreless innings in Wisconsin’s sweep over Purdue this past weekend. In two games, Schwartz had a 0.000 ERA, eight strikeouts and allowed just three hits and two walks.

The right-handed pitcher has earned the accolade twice over the course of her career, winning it last on May 2, 2022.

Up next the Badgers host DePaul on Tuesday, April 11 and then host St. Thomas for a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.