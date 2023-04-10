Badgers’ Maddie Schwartz named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After throwing the 11th no-hitter in program history, UW’s Maddie Schwartz has been named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week.
Schwartz threw 13.1 scoreless innings in Wisconsin’s sweep over Purdue this past weekend. In two games, Schwartz had a 0.000 ERA, eight strikeouts and allowed just three hits and two walks.
The right-handed pitcher has earned the accolade twice over the course of her career, winning it last on May 2, 2022.
Up next the Badgers host DePaul on Tuesday, April 11 and then host St. Thomas for a doubleheader on Wednesday.
