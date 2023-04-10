Bobby Portis named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis reacts in front opf Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. during the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis reacts in front opf Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 105-92. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 25 (April 3-9).

This is the first time Portis Jr. has earned Player of the Week honors in his career.

In the final week of the regular season, Portis Jr. averaged 20.7 points and 12.3 rebounds per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 59.1 percent from three.

He started the week by scoring 19 points with 20 rebounds in a win over the Wizards on Tuesday before helping the Bucks clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a win over the Bulls on Wednesday. Against the Bulls, Portis scored 27 points, and had a season-high six threes.

Portis is in his eighth season in the NBA, and third with the Bucks, averaging 14.1 points and a career-high 9.6 rebounds per game. Portis led the league with 23 double-doubles off the bench this season and was ninth in the NBA with 38 double-doubles overall.

Portis joins Giannis Antetokounmpo (Weeks 2, 6, 15, 16) and Jrue Holiday (Week 14) as Bucks to earn Player of the Week honors this season.

Up next: The Bucks host the East’s eighth-seeded team when the playoffs begin April 15.

