Bobby Portis named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 25 (April 3-9).

This is the first time Portis Jr. has earned Player of the Week honors in his career.

This is the first POTW honor for #Bucks Bobby Portis https://t.co/kJl70wsfRe — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) April 10, 2023

In the final week of the regular season, Portis Jr. averaged 20.7 points and 12.3 rebounds per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 59.1 percent from three.

He started the week by scoring 19 points with 20 rebounds in a win over the Wizards on Tuesday before helping the Bucks clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a win over the Bulls on Wednesday. Against the Bulls, Portis scored 27 points, and had a season-high six threes.

Portis is in his eighth season in the NBA, and third with the Bucks, averaging 14.1 points and a career-high 9.6 rebounds per game. Portis led the league with 23 double-doubles off the bench this season and was ninth in the NBA with 38 double-doubles overall.

Portis joins Giannis Antetokounmpo (Weeks 2, 6, 15, 16) and Jrue Holiday (Week 14) as Bucks to earn Player of the Week honors this season.

Up next: The Bucks host the East’s eighth-seeded team when the playoffs begin April 15.

