Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death, woman in custody

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man’s death in the Town of Medina.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded early in the morning on April 4 to a home on County Highway TT in the Town of Medina. Authorities described finding a couple experiencing medical distress and both individuals were taken to the hospital.

Dane Co. officials stated that a man died at the hospital on April 7. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has conducted and autopsy and is working to determine the cause and manner of his death.

The woman was released from the hospital on Saturday, April 8, and faces an attempted homicide charge, the sheriff’s office stated. She was taken to the Dane County jail.

The National Suicide Hotline can be dialed at anytime at 988.

