DNR warns of very high fire danger this week in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is warning the public of a very high fire danger across most of Wisconsin.

The warm, dry and windy conditions expected Monday through Thursday can bring on wildfires, according to DNR officials. During these conditions, embers from fires, such as burn piles and campfires, can cause wildfires when they aren’t correctly extinguished.

The DNR noted the following counties face a very high fire danger Monday.

Adams

Brown

Buffalo

Calumet

Clark

Columbia

Crawford

Dane

Dodge

Eau Claire

Fond du Lac

Grant

Green

Green Lake

Iowa

Jackson

Jefferson

Juneau

Kenosha

Kewaunee

La Crosse

Lafayette

Manitowoc

Marquette

Milwaukee

Monroe

Outagamie

Ozaukee

Pepin

Pierce

Portage

Racine

Richland

Rock

Sauk

Sheboygan

Trempealeau

Vernon

Walworth

Washington

Waukesha

Waupaca

Waushara

Winnebago

Wood

Counties in the northern third of Wisconsin are at a lower risk of fires due to the presence of snow. The DNR said they are suspending annual burn permits in 19 counties because of the weather conditions.

The DNR said they responded to 34 wildfires that burned 45 acres in the last week. To prevent more fires, DNR officials urge the public to practice the following safety tips.

Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve. The DNR notes that weather conditions can change frequently and can quickly become dangerous.

Operate outdoor equipment, including chainsaws, off-road vehicles and lawnmowers, early in the morning or late in the day to prevent sparks at peak burn hours.

Make sure dragging trailer chains are secured.

Call 911 to report fires.

The DNR’s website has additional information on current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions.

