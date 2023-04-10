DNR warns of very high fire danger this week in southern Wisconsin

People in southern Wisconsin are urged to stay vigilant and avoid burning due to the increased fire danger.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is warning the public of a very high fire danger across most of Wisconsin.

The warm, dry and windy conditions expected Monday through Thursday can bring on wildfires, according to DNR officials. During these conditions, embers from fires, such as burn piles and campfires, can cause wildfires when they aren’t correctly extinguished.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is warning the public of a very high fire danger across most of the state.(Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources)

The DNR noted the following counties face a very high fire danger Monday.

  • Adams
  • Brown
  • Buffalo
  • Calumet
  • Clark
  • Columbia
  • Crawford
  • Dane
  • Dodge
  • Eau Claire
  • Fond du Lac
  • Grant
  • Green
  • Green Lake
  • Iowa
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Juneau
  • Kenosha
  • Kewaunee
  • La Crosse
  • Lafayette
  • Manitowoc
  • Marquette
  • Milwaukee
  • Monroe
  • Outagamie
  • Ozaukee
  • Pepin
  • Pierce
  • Portage
  • Racine
  • Richland
  • Rock
  • Sauk
  • Sheboygan
  • Trempealeau
  • Vernon
  • Walworth
  • Washington
  • Waukesha
  • Waupaca
  • Waushara
  • Winnebago
  • Wood

Counties in the northern third of Wisconsin are at a lower risk of fires due to the presence of snow. The DNR said they are suspending annual burn permits in 19 counties because of the weather conditions.

The DNR said they responded to 34 wildfires that burned 45 acres in the last week. To prevent more fires, DNR officials urge the public to practice the following safety tips.

  • Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve. The DNR notes that weather conditions can change frequently and can quickly become dangerous.
  • Operate outdoor equipment, including chainsaws, off-road vehicles and lawnmowers, early in the morning or late in the day to prevent sparks at peak burn hours.
  • Make sure dragging trailer chains are secured.
  • Call 911 to report fires.

The DNR’s website has additional information on current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions.

