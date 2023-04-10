Man accused of 5th OWI offense, attacking Janesville officer

police
police(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 51-year-old man accused of crashing a motorcycle while intoxicated, attempting to break into a home and attacking an officer was arrested Sunday night in Janesville, authorities reported.

The Janesville Police and Fire departments responded to a possible crash with injury around 10:10 p.m. on the 1500 block of Parker Court. Someone reported to police that a man had crashed a motorcycle and was now trying to break into a home.

An officer located the 51-year-old man, who was allegedly intoxicated, and attempted to take him into custody. The suspect then struck the officer multiple times before another officer deployed a Taser on him.

The man failed a standardized sobriety test and was arrested, according to police.

The 51-year-old faces several charges, including his fifth alleged OWI offense, disorderly conduct- domestic violence, criminal damage to property- domestic violence, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting and officer and a probation violation. Officials took the man to the Rock County jail.

A Janesville Police Department officer suffered minor injuries during the arrest attempt.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Crash
Police: Woman killed in crash, driver to face multiple charges
Wisconsin is getting a new area code
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

34 dogs that were seized from a Washington County resident are now up for adoption.
34 Washington County dogs seized by police now up for adoption
Wisconsin Film Festival runs April 13 through April 20.
Wisconsin Film Festival returns to Madison
Police Officer Emily Breidenbach in Stoughton
Fallen Chetek officer worked in Stoughton, former colleagues remember
Squad car of fallen officer from the Chetek Police Department in the City of Chetek, WI
New details in deaths of 2 officers in Barron Co.; names released