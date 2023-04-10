Man accused of 5th OWI offense, attacking Janesville officer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 51-year-old man accused of crashing a motorcycle while intoxicated, attempting to break into a home and attacking an officer was arrested Sunday night in Janesville, authorities reported.

The Janesville Police and Fire departments responded to a possible crash with injury around 10:10 p.m. on the 1500 block of Parker Court. Someone reported to police that a man had crashed a motorcycle and was now trying to break into a home.

An officer located the 51-year-old man, who was allegedly intoxicated, and attempted to take him into custody. The suspect then struck the officer multiple times before another officer deployed a Taser on him.

The man failed a standardized sobriety test and was arrested, according to police.

The 51-year-old faces several charges, including his fifth alleged OWI offense, disorderly conduct- domestic violence, criminal damage to property- domestic violence, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting and officer and a probation violation. Officials took the man to the Rock County jail.

A Janesville Police Department officer suffered minor injuries during the arrest attempt.

