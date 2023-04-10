Memorial Union Terrace chairs are being set up; opens Wednesday

Terrace season begins on April 12 at the Memorial Union.
Terrace season begins on April 12 at the Memorial Union.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Sure, the nearly 80-degrees temperatures in store for Wednesday portend the warmer days ahead, but an even surer sign of summer in Madison is coming that same day: the return of the Terrace chairs to the Memorial Union.

Under sun-drenched skies, the sunburst chairs will greet their first guests, kicking off a season packed with movies, music, meals and more.

The Terrace staff will spend the first two days of this week setting out the four hundred tables and two thousand of the famous chairs, the Union explained, while laying out where people can find all the scheduled events in store. A full schedule is also available here.

“A summer in Madison isn’t complete without a visit to the Memorial Union Terrace, and we have a summer of programming planned to help people make the most of every week of warmer weather,” Wisconsin Union Deputy Director Susan Dibbell said.

Over the coming months, staff expect to serve approximately 800,000 guests. To get in, a patron must be at least 18 years old and will need to have signed up as an annual or lifetime member. Several pubs and restaurants are already open and even more will open in the coming weeks. The Union’s announcement offered a taste of what hungry customers will find.

  • der Rathskeller - Pub fare
  • Strada - Pasta bowls and made-to-order pizza
  • Carte - Sandwiches and made-to-order salads
  • Daily Scoop - Desserts
  • Peet’s Coffee - A variety of beverages and house-made pastries, sandwiches, and grab-n-go meals
  • Badger Market - A variety of beverages and house-made pastries, sandwiches, and grab-n-go meals
  • der Stiftskeller - Beverages and snacks
  • Lakeview Lounge - Made-to-order pizza and appetizers
  • Brat Stand opens April 14
  • BBQ Stand opens early May
  • Terrace Store opens early May

An up-to-date schedule of coming events is available at TerraceSummer.com, the Union noted, adding the schedule will provide updated information for those time Mother Nature chooses not to cooperate. Here is a list, provided by the Union, of some of what’s coming.

