MPD: Argument over woman led to Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – An argument over a woman spilled into the streets of downtown Madison early Sunday morning and led to the shooting that has one man facing an attempted homicide allegation, the Madison Police Dept. reported in an update.

The 22-year-old suspect was captured within two hours of the shooting, which happened around 2 a.m. in the 300 block of W. Gorham Dr., the update stated. Investigators credited multiple witnesses and surveillance footage with helping them track down the individual outside of MPD’s jurisdiction.

The report explained two groups were arguing inside a bar before being kicked out. The police department did not give the specific cause of the dispute, only saying that it involved a woman. After they were outside, someone fired, and the victim was struck.

Nearby MPD officers heard the gunfire and raced to the scene, arriving in less than a minute, according to police. Once there, they began working to save the victim’s life. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The police department noted that its investigation led to the recovery of multiple firearms.

In addition to the attempted homicide allegation, he is also accused of reckless endangering safety. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing; however, the police department did not say if more arrests would be coming.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.