Names released of officers killed in Barron Co.

Flags will fly at half-staff once funeral arrangements are set, Gov. Evers said.
A procession was held on Monday for the two officers shot in the line of duty in Barron County.
A procession was held on Monday for the two officers shot in the line of duty in Barron County.(Weau)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BARRON Co., Wis. (WMTV) – The bodies of two fallen Wisconsin police officers were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday morning in a procession of their fellow members of the law enforcement community.

The officers were identified later in the afternoon as Emily Breidenbach, of the Chetek Police Department, and Hunter Scheel, of the Cameron Police Department. Gov. Tony Evers released the names in a tweet offering his and Wisconsin First Lady Kathy Evers condolences to their families.

Evers added he will soon order flags across the state to fly at half-staff to honor them. The governor said he plans to sign the executive order once funeral arrangements for the officers have been announced.

Emily Breidenbach
Emily Breidenbach(Stoughton Police Dept.)

Monday morning’s procession transported Breidenbach and Scheel’s bodies to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Minnesota. First responders from multiple agencies had gathered to pay their respects.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday during a traffic stop in Barron Co. The person who was involved in the stop, who police have not described as a suspect, was taken to the hospital and later died. The individual’s name has not been released.

Two officers killed in Barron County
Two officers killed in Barron County

