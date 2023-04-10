New details in deaths of 2 officers in Barron Co.; names released

BARRON Co., Wis. (WMTV) – The bodies of two Wisconsin police officers who died in the line of duty over the weekend were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday morning surrounded by a procession of their fellow law enforcement officers.

A few hours later, the state Dept. of Justice identified the officers as Emily Breidenbach, of the Chetek Police Department, and Hunter Scheel, of the Cameron Police Department, and offered new details about the traffic stop that led to their deaths Saturday afternoon.

In its update, the Wisconsin DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation explained Breidenbach and Scheel had stopped a vehicle driven by Glenn Douglas Perry to conduct a welfare check on him and because of an outstanding warrant. The new statement did not indicate what occurred during the stop, only saying that gunfire was exchanged.

Breidenbach, 32, and Scheel, 23, were pronounced dead at the scene, while Perry, 50, was taken to the hospital where he later died, the DCI statement reported.

Shortly before DCI’s statement, Gov. Tony Evers offered his and Wisconsin First Lady Kathy Evers’ condolences to Breidenbach and Scheel’s families and said flags will soon fly at half-staff across Wisconsin to honor them. He explained the Executive Order would be signed as soon as the funeral arrangements for the officers have been announced.

I will sign Executive Orders lowering the U.S. and Wisconsin flags to half-staff across the state in honor of Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel once funeral arrangements have been announced as we continue to keep these officers and their families in our hearts and prayers. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 10, 2023

DCI reiterated Monday there is no danger to the community in connection with the shootings. Its agents continue working with multiple federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to determine what exactly occurred during the traffic stop.

In previous statements, authorities have not described Perry, whose name was not released until Monday afternoon, as a suspect in its descriptions of the shootings, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Village of Cameron.

Two officers killed in Barron County

Officer Emily Breidenbach (L) and Hunter Scheel (R) (Respective police departments)

About the Officers

In addition to identifying the two officers killed in the shooting, the DCI provided a brief history of their careers, which are posted below.

Officer Breidenbach, age 32, started her law enforcement career with Stoughton Police Department in Dane County. She served there for about 9 months before she joined Chetek Police Department, where she had served for approximately 4 years. She had approximately five years of law enforcement service.

Officer Scheel, age 23, graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy in December of 2022. He had been with Cameron Police Department for approximately one year. He had approximately one year of law enforcement service.

