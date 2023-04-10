Platteville man arrested following head-on crash with ambulance

(WCAX)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 22-year-old man was taken into custody after his car crashed head on with an ambulance in Platteville early Sunday morning, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 1:15 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 80 near Hillside Cemetery Road.

The 22-year-old was allegedly driving north when he crossed the center line and struck a Southwest Health ambulance head on. There was no patient on board, and the ambulance was not dispatched to an emergency.

No injuries were reported from the crash, according to officials.

The Platteville man was arrested on suspicion of operating while under the influence and was cited for operating left of center.

