Portage police chase ends in Sauk Co., suspect arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Portage Police Department chased a suspect out of the city and into Sauk County who allegedly violated probation and rammed into a squad car before fleeing Sunday night.

Officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. to a report of two individuals who were together in violation of their probation rules and current bond conditions on the city’s north side. As officers responded, both suspects left in separate vehicles, according to police.

An officer found a vehicle that belonged to one of the suspects, a 31-year-old woman. Police made a traffic stop with the vehicle and attempted to arrest the suspect, telling her to get out of the vehicle. According to officials, the suspect intentionally reversed into the squad car behind her before fleeing from the scene at high speed.

The 31-year-old suspect pulled into a Sauk Co. field drive before being taken into custody.

She was tentatively charged with allegedly eluding an officer, 2nd degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Criminal Damage to Property, two counts of Felony Bail Jumping and Encouraging a Probation Violation.

No officers were injured and officials did not indicate the location or status of the other suspect.

