Portage police chase ends in Sauk Co., suspect arrested

Portage police chase ends in Sauk Co., suspect arrested
Portage police chase ends in Sauk Co., suspect arrested(WSAW)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Portage Police Department chased a suspect out of the city and into Sauk County who allegedly violated probation and rammed into a squad car before fleeing Sunday night.

Officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. to a report of two individuals who were together in violation of their probation rules and current bond conditions on the city’s north side. As officers responded, both suspects left in separate vehicles, according to police.

An officer found a vehicle that belonged to one of the suspects, a 31-year-old woman. Police made a traffic stop with the vehicle and attempted to arrest the suspect, telling her to get out of the vehicle. According to officials, the suspect intentionally reversed into the squad car behind her before fleeing from the scene at high speed.

The 31-year-old suspect pulled into a Sauk Co. field drive before being taken into custody.

She was tentatively charged with allegedly eluding an officer, 2nd degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Criminal Damage to Property, two counts of Felony Bail Jumping and Encouraging a Probation Violation.

No officers were injured and officials did not indicate the location or status of the other suspect.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Crash
Police: Woman killed in crash, driver to face multiple charges
Wisconsin is getting a new area code
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

Todd Knott joins Wisconsin men’s hockey coaching staff after 14 seasons at Minnesota State...
Todd Knott joins Wisconsin men’s hockey coaching staff
The Madison Police Department announce the arrest of a suspect in a shooting on W. Gorham...
MPD: Argument over woman led to Madison shooting
Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis reacts in front opf Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. during the...
Bobby Portis named Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death, woman in custody