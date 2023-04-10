‘Spontaneous combustion’ of tempura flakes blamed for Oshkosh restaurant fire

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT
OSHKOSH Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh firefighters said a fire at a restaurant was caused by “the spontaneous combustion of deep-fried tempura flakes.”

On Monday at 5:49 a.m., the Oshkosh Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm at Sakura Japanese Steakhouse, located at 330 North Koeller Street in Oshkosh.

Engine 16 and Ladder 15 responded initially and upgraded the alarm to a structure fire response after seeing smoke coming from the building. The fire activated the fire sprinkler system which controlled the fire until it could be fully extinguished.

“The fire was caused by the spontaneous combustion of deep-fried tempura flakes,” the Oshkosh Fire Department said in a news release.

No injuries were reported.

