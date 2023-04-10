SSM Health, ECHO: Basket of Hope program addresses food insecurity

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville started a new food resource program for patients in collaboration with Everyone Cooperating to Help Others.

The Basket of Hope program has been implemented in family birth suites at St. Mary’s. The SSM Health Community Health Director Megan Timm said food insecurity is a struggle for many in the community.

“We know that people need access to nutritious foods in order to maintain optimal health,” Timm continued. “New moms who share a need for food are now being sent home from the hospital with a week’s worth of emergency groceries.”

After receiving a Basket of Hope bag, patients are offered educational resources locally that can help with more-permanent food security options. An SSM Health Community Health employee also checks in to ensure they are doing well at home.

Timm said the supplies have been provided by ECHO and ‘bagged up by their amazing volunteers.’

“The intention of the Basket of Hope program is [to] help individuals continue to heal and improve their health once they are back in their home,” Timm said. “We want to make sure they are getting the resources they need.”

Basket of Hope plans to extend their program to other hospital patients in the future.

