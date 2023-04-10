Stolen vehicle left where SUV was stolen in Lodi

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lodi Police Department is investigating a car theft involving a stolen vehicle that lead to a pursuit.

Shortly before 4:40 a.m. Friday, police were notified of a stolen car. The owner left their 2005 Hyundai Tucson running unattended when it was stolen. A different stolen vehicle from Beloit was in Lodi, according to officials.

After recovering the stolen Beloit vehicle, Beloit Police pursued the stolen Hyundai, noting several young people in the car. Officials were forced to cut off the chase before catching up to the SUV.

When deputies found the Hyundai later that day, several items has been taken from it, the police department noted.

Lodi Police are urging residents to lock their cars and never leave them running unattended.

