Summer weather continues this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first 70s of the season felt so nice today! Hopefully, you were able to get outside and soak up some of the warmth and sunshine, but if you couldn’t today - don’t worry! There’s more where that came from through the rest of the workweek.

Skies remain clear overnight with temperatures very mild, in the upper 40s and lower 50s. More sunshine for Tuesday aside from a few passing clouds, high temperatures should reach the mid-70s for most, if not the upper 70s by the afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezier tomorrow, sustained out of the southwest at about 15 mph at times.

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week and our best shot at 80°. That’s because winds will be strongest on Wednesday, with gusts reaching or exceeding 35 mph. Still windy on Thursday with temps in the upper 70s for most, lower 80s for some.

The summer weather comes to an end on Friday. We’re watching for a system to move through on Saturday that will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Cooler, more seasonable air will move in behind that system. We’ll see highs in the 60s on Saturday, then drop to lows near freezing by Sunday night. A few showers could linger into Sunday but that does look the drier of the two weekend days at this point.

