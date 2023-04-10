A Sunny and Warm Week Coming Up

Lots of Sun in the Coming Days

Windy and Cooler This Weekend

Weekend Rain Chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our quiet weather pattern will continue through mostly of this week. A large and generally stationary area of high pressure will continue to influence our weather. It will bring quite a bit of sunshine and well above average temperatures through this week. Expect the warmest days to be on Wednesday and Thursday where we’ll have expected highs near 80 degrees. Our average max temperature for this time of year is 55 degrees.

Warm temperatures are on the way this week. (wmtv)

What’s Coming Up...

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 71. Wind: S 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 50. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 76.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 80.

Looking Ahead...

Changes are coming though, and by Saturday our next weather maker will arrive. It will bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms as well as cooler temperatures.

