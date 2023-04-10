A Sunny and Warm Week Coming Up
Highs Near 80 Through the Middle of the Week
- Lots of Sun in the Coming Days
- Windy and Cooler This Weekend
- Weekend Rain Chances
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our quiet weather pattern will continue through mostly of this week. A large and generally stationary area of high pressure will continue to influence our weather. It will bring quite a bit of sunshine and well above average temperatures through this week. Expect the warmest days to be on Wednesday and Thursday where we’ll have expected highs near 80 degrees. Our average max temperature for this time of year is 55 degrees.
What’s Coming Up...
Today: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 71. Wind: S 5-10.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 50. Wind: SW 5-10.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 76.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 80.
Looking Ahead...
Changes are coming though, and by Saturday our next weather maker will arrive. It will bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms as well as cooler temperatures.
