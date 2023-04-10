Suspect faces OWI after woman run over by tractor

WOODLAND Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A Wonewoc man is accused of driving under the influence after he allegedly ran over a woman while driving a tractor over the weekend.

According to the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office, the woman was riding on the tractor in Woodland Township late Sunday afternoon when she fell off and went under one of the vehicle’s tires.

Emergency crews found her when they were called around 5:40 p.m. to the scene of the incident, along Grover Road, and she was flown via Med Flight to an area hospital, the Sheriff’s Office report indicated. It did not give an update on her condition.

A deputy who spoke with the person driving the tractor at the time spotted some signs the 58-year-old man was impaired, the Sheriff’s Office continued. After a series of sobriety tests the driver was taken into custody. The statement noted that, if he were convicted, this would be the man’s third OWI.

