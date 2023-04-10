Todd Knott joins Wisconsin men’s hockey coaching staff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Todd Knott is reuniting with Mike Hastings in Madison.

Knott previously spent the past 14 seasons as an assistant and associate head coach at Minnesota State where he worked under former Mavericks head coach Mike Hastings.

In March, the Badgers hired Hastings as their new head coach, after a successful stent with Minnesota State and a 299-109-25 overall record.

“He is someone who I think is outstanding at what he does,” Hastings said. “Whether that is in the hockey rink or in the community or even what he is as a father, a husband, a parent. I’ve got an awful lot of respect for him.”

Knott spent the last 11 seasons on Hastings’ staff at Minnesota State, first as an assistant coach, before becoming associate head coach in 2018.

Before his time at Minnesota State, Knott coached in the USHL beginning in 2005 as associate head coach for Des Moines, helping the team win the Clark Cup in his first season. He moved on to become head coach and general manager in Sioux City before joining the Mavericks.

Knott played collegiately from 1998- 2002 at Bemidji State where he earned a physical education degree in 2002.

Knott’s family includes his wife, Angie, and their daughters Allie and Baylee, as well as their son, Jackson.

