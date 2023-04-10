Walworth Co. man arrested for alleged cocaine trafficking

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in the Village of Bloomfield after finding cocaine, other drugs and paraphernalia during a drug search investigation Monday morning.

After a drug search warrant was issued, the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit reported finding over 50 grams of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and various drug paraphernalia, according to the report.

Officials also said they confiscated three firearms from the residence.

The 35-year-old suspect was arrested and faces multiple charges including three counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking residence and possession of a dangerous weapon while committing a crime, according to officials.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.