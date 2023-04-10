Wisconsin Film Festival returns to Madison April 13-20

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Spanning eight days beginning April 13, more than 160 films will take the big screen for the 2023 Wisconsin Film Festival.

Running since 1999, the Wisconsin Film Festival displays cinema from around the world and close to home including shorts, narrative features, documentaries, animations and some of the best new films hitting theatres.

The marquee event, now marking 25 years, includes offerings of newer and older works that promote art and creativity, brought together and presented by the UW-Madison Department of Communication Arts.

This year 43 films fall under the classification of “Wisconsin’s Own,” meaning the work being showcased is often made by people who live in Wisconsin, are natives to the Badger State and may have shot primarily in Wisconsin.

On campus, films will be shown at the Chazen Museum of Art, the University of Wisconsin Cinematheque, Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall and Marquee at Union South. Three screens at Hilldale Cinemas 1, 5 and 6 will also be hosting films located at 430 N Midvale Blvd, Madison, WI.

General admission for each film is $12. UW-Madison students can attend any of the festival’s films free of charge by showing a current WisCard, subject to availability.

Tickets went on sale to the general public March 11 and will continue to be available through the end of the festival, which is April 20.

For a full film schedule with descriptions, see the Wisconsin Film Festival Guide.

Professor Kelley Conway, Director of the Wisconsin Film Festival, joins The Morning Show Monday ahead of opening night Thursday April 13.

The festival started in 1999 with the hopes of unearthing films for students and the surrounding community that might not have had the chance of being shown in the area.

