2 Madison officers hurt in sexual assault arrest

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect in a Monday night sexual assault is accused of attacking a woman trapped in a room before he allegedly fought two men at the home.

Additionally, a pair of Madison Police Dept. officers suffered minor injuries while trying to take the suspect into custody, a police report stated.

According to the MPD report, the officers had arrived at the home, in the 200 block of Demilo Way, around 11:30 p.m. The officers indicated the suspect who was already engaged with the two men continued fighting for a while after the officers reached the scene.

The officers suffered minor injuries as they struggled to subdue the 41-year-old man and arrest him. The police statement did not state how badly any of the victims were hurt; however, the suspect was booked for substantial battery.

He is also accused of false imprisonment, attempted third-degree sexual assault, and battery, among other counts.

