Appleton considers cutting No Mow May

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - No Mow May may be no more in Appleton depending on how the city council votes on a request to repeal the city ordinance that declared No Mow May’s permanence just three years ago.

No Mow May was an initiative passed in 2020 giving people a choice to not mow their yards during the month with the goal of helping bees and other pollinators.

“It’s an ordinance now that’s unnecessary,” city alderman Chad Doran said.

Originally, a research paper from Lawrence University helped the initiative pass, but the study was later retracted by the journal that published it.

“I would say what we know is, here in Appleton, there isn’t a direct benefit from it because there is no scientific support for it here,” said Doran.

However, supporters of the initiative say the parts of the study that were debunked do not change the science behind the benefits of No Mow May.

“This is very disappointing and very surprising,” alderman Vered Meltzer said. “This is something that there is overwhelming support for in the community. It’s really been a grassroots effort to make it happen.”

Both sides agree that planting more gardens would be beneficial and that the introduction of the initiative helped to spread the message of the importance of protecting bees.

