Appleton considers cutting No Mow May

An alderman says a study that supported the initiative to help pollinators was debunked
By Lena Blietz
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - No Mow May may be no more in Appleton depending on how the city council votes on a request to repeal the city ordinance that declared No Mow May’s permanence just three years ago.

No Mow May was an initiative passed in 2020 giving people a choice to not mow their yards during the month with the goal of helping bees and other pollinators.

“It’s an ordinance now that’s unnecessary,” city alderman Chad Doran said.

Originally, a research paper from Lawrence University helped the initiative pass, but the study was later retracted by the journal that published it.

“I would say what we know is, here in Appleton, there isn’t a direct benefit from it because there is no scientific support for it here,” said Doran.

However, supporters of the initiative say the parts of the study that were debunked do not change the science behind the benefits of No Mow May.

“This is very disappointing and very surprising,” alderman Vered Meltzer said. “This is something that there is overwhelming support for in the community. It’s really been a grassroots effort to make it happen.”

Both sides agree that planting more gardens would be beneficial and that the introduction of the initiative helped to spread the message of the importance of protecting bees.

Changes could be coming to an ordinance on mowing your lawn in Appleton.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Wisconsin is getting a new area code
Crash
Police: Woman killed in crash, driver to face multiple charges
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway releases her operating budget on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Mayor to visit Reach Dane’s newest childcare center for community development week
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) loses the ball after forcing out Arizona Diamondbacks'...
Gallen strikes out 11, Diamondbacks beat Brewers 3-0
Plenty of sun and warm temperatures coming up.
Summer-like Weather for the Next Several Days
Tony Hoffman
Olympian Tony Hoffman set to speak about his battle with addiction at Dodgeville High School