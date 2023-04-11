Back to the 80s tomorrow!

Watching weekend rain chances
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
  • Mild & quiet tonight
  • Warm but windy Wed-Thu
  • Next system: Saturday-Sunday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The second day of 70s today, and we’re expecting even warmer temperatures tomorrow! With the warmth comes stronger winds, coming in out of the southwest. The warmth lasts through at least Friday, then we’re back to spring weather next week.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Temperatures will stay incredibly mild overnight tonight, with lows only in the mid to upper 50s by tomorrow morning. That’s where our highs should be this time of year! Winds will be strong tomorrow, with gusts near 35 mph at times out of the southwest. Skies will remain sunny and temperatures will climb into the lower 80s for the first time since last September!

A similar day on Thursday but with winds a bit lighter, temperatures will stay a couple of degrees cooler. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Friday with more sunshine, finally with a break from the windy conditions.

Looking Ahead...

We’ll be watching out next system that will move in on Saturday. Low pressure will move to our north, with a cold front swinging through southern Wisconsin. This will allow for cooling temperatures throughout the day, as well as scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms. At this point it’s a bit too early to pin down precise timing, so you’ll want to keep an eye on the forecast if you’re wanting to get outside on Saturday.

This will be a very slow-moving system: showers will linger into Sunday and possibly even into early Monday morning. Temperatures next week will be more spring-like with highs in the mid to lower 50s.

