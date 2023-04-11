Back to the 80s tomorrow!

Mild & quiet tonight

Warm but windy Wed-Thu

Next system: Saturday-Sunday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The second day of 70s today, and we’re expecting even warmer temperatures tomorrow! With the warmth comes stronger winds, coming in out of the southwest. The warmth lasts through at least Friday, then we’re back to spring weather next week.

What’s Coming Up...

Temperatures will stay incredibly mild overnight tonight, with lows only in the mid to upper 50s by tomorrow morning. That’s where our highs should be this time of year! Winds will be strong tomorrow, with gusts near 35 mph at times out of the southwest. Skies will remain sunny and temperatures will climb into the lower 80s for the first time since last September!

A similar day on Thursday but with winds a bit lighter, temperatures will stay a couple of degrees cooler. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Friday with more sunshine, finally with a break from the windy conditions.

Looking Ahead...

We’ll be watching out next system that will move in on Saturday. Low pressure will move to our north, with a cold front swinging through southern Wisconsin. This will allow for cooling temperatures throughout the day, as well as scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms. At this point it’s a bit too early to pin down precise timing, so you’ll want to keep an eye on the forecast if you’re wanting to get outside on Saturday.

This will be a very slow-moving system: showers will linger into Sunday and possibly even into early Monday morning. Temperatures next week will be more spring-like with highs in the mid to lower 50s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.