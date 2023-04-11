Bank robbery suspect arrested in Virginia after standoff

A suspect in a bank hostage situation in Arlington, Virginia is in custody, police say.
A suspect in a bank hostage situation in Arlington, Virginia is in custody, police say.(WJLA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A bank robbery suspect was arrested in northern Virginia Tuesday after a short standoff with police.

No injuries were reported.

Arlington County Police said they received a report Tuesday shortly after 3 p.m. about an attempted armed robbery at a Wells Fargo bank on Washington Boulevard in the city’s Clarendon neighborhood.

A suspect entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money, police said.

The suspect was barricaded in the bank with four adults and a child, a group that included patrons and employees, police said.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., police reported on Twitter that the suspect had been arrested, and that the five trapped inside with the suspect had exited safely.

Traffic cameras showed a heavy police presence throughout the barricade situation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Crash
Police: Woman killed in crash, driver to face multiple charges
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Wisconsin is getting a new area code
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

Buckingham Palace said the May 6 ceremony will be steeped in ancient traditions and adorned...
New details on King Charles III's coronation revealed
FILE - Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment, April 4, 2023, in...
Trump lawyer seeks monthlong delay in trial over rape claim
A large industrial fire in an Indiana city near the Ohio border sent massive clouds of black...
RAW: Drone footage shows industrial fire burning in Indiana (no audio)
Dane Co. Jail
Two Dane Co. jail funding resolutions proposed
FILE - A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at...
Fox attorneys in libel case reveal dual roles for Murdoch