Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home

(Ocooch Mountain Humane Society)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - One Richland County animal shelter is hoping to find a home for one of its long-term residents.

Darren is an 8-year-old tabby cat at Ocooch Mountain Humane Society (OMHS) in Richland Center, and he is in need of the right owner to adopt him.

Shelter Manager Cat Arbegust said that Darren has been a shy cat ever since he came in as a stray when he was one year old. Arbegust said Darren never came out of his shell and has remained fearful, causing the shelter to place him in their sanctuary with other fearful cats.

“Darren is a good example of cats that are in shelters in everyone’s local humane society,” Arbegust said. “It’s not super uncommon.”

(Ocooch Mountain Humane Society)

Despite his feisty nature, Arbegust believes the right owner for Darren is out there, specifically a quiet home without dogs or children.

“He might not be a lap cat, he might just be kind of a roommate as opposed to a true pet cat,” Arbegust said.

The shelter encourages anyone interested in adopting Darren to contact OMHS. The shelter is also taking donations used to support Darren’s care.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Crash
Police: Woman killed in crash, driver to face multiple charges
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Wisconsin is getting a new area code
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will hold two public meetings to hear feedback about...
WisDOT needs public input for major interstate project
Nearly $73 million later, UW-Madison has new and improved facilities to elevate its status as a...
UW-Madison unveils $73 million dairy research, production facilities
The city of Madison will show off the top three plans for the future of the Lake Monona...
Public survey results revealed for Lake Monona waterfront design proposals
The Fort Atkinson Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly stole $800 worth of a...
Suspect sought after $800 in memory supplement theft in Fort Atkinson
Vehicles can heat to unsafe temperatures quickly during the summer.
MPD: Mom arrested after children found in hot car, drenched in sweat