Cat living in Richland Co. shelter for 8 years in search of right home

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - One Richland County animal shelter is hoping to find a home for one of its long-term residents.

Darren is an 8-year-old tabby cat at Ocooch Mountain Humane Society (OMHS) in Richland Center, and he is in need of the right owner to adopt him.

Shelter Manager Cat Arbegust said that Darren has been a shy cat ever since he came in as a stray when he was one year old. Arbegust said Darren never came out of his shell and has remained fearful, causing the shelter to place him in their sanctuary with other fearful cats.

“Darren is a good example of cats that are in shelters in everyone’s local humane society,” Arbegust said. “It’s not super uncommon.”

(Ocooch Mountain Humane Society)

Despite his feisty nature, Arbegust believes the right owner for Darren is out there, specifically a quiet home without dogs or children.

“He might not be a lap cat, he might just be kind of a roommate as opposed to a true pet cat,” Arbegust said.

The shelter encourages anyone interested in adopting Darren to contact OMHS. The shelter is also taking donations used to support Darren’s care.

