Church youth group reenacts crucifixion with hopes of starting annual Easter tradition

Eastside Assembly of God and their youth group held a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus on Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A church in Mississippi is turning heads for its youth group reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus on Easter Sunday.

However, Eastside Assembly of God in Moss Point is hoping to make the reenactment an annual tradition.

Minister David Greene said he wanted the youth group to perform a reenactment for two reasons: to teach the younger generation about the crucifixion and to remind everyone of the true meaning of Easter.

“The young people learn many lessons, as well as us,” Greene said. “We reestablished and relearned and reidentified what actually happened. There was a lot of scripture reference to what was going on to make sure we got things right during these times.”

A local lumber company helped the church with making the crosses, and a local family offered their land for the reenactment.

Video of the performance shows three shirtless boys “nailed” to crosses that are placed on top of a large mound of soil. Surrounding them are several onlookers, dressed in outfits that would have been worn at the time.

Near the end of the performance, actors are seen taking the boy who played Jesus off the cross, carrying his “lifeless” body.

Greene said he hopes to do the performance again next year.

“Reveal that, relive that, tell that story again so that perhaps someone could see and take advantage of it that hasn’t already,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Crash
Police: Woman killed in crash, driver to face multiple charges
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Wisconsin is getting a new area code
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

A large industrial fire in an Indiana city near the Ohio border sent massive clouds of black...
RAW: Drone footage shows industrial fire burning in Indiana (no audio)
Dane Co. Jail
Two Dane Co. jail funding resolutions proposed
FILE - A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at...
Fox attorneys in libel case reveal dual roles for Murdoch
Smoke rises from an industrial fire, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 358 NW F Street, in Richmond,...
Large industrial fire prompts evacuation order in Indiana city
After a month of the construction project on Atwood Ave., restricted travel is a major concern...
Business outline the good and the bad of Atwood Ave. construction