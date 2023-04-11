Critically endangered Amur leopard cub twins born at zoo

The zoo said the cubs were born several weeks ago but are just now emerging from their birthing den.(San Diego Zoo)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Gray News) – The San Diego Zoo is celebrating its newest and cutest residents – critically endangered Amur leopard twin cubs.

According to the zoo, fewer than 300 of the big cats are estimated to exist in the wild and in captivity, so the births are especially significant.

“Witnessing the birth of Amur leopards is always an emotional experience,” zoo care manager Gaylene Thomas said. “There are so few of them left in their native habitat that every birth carries so much weight—and every living individual promises a glimmer of hope.”

The zoo said the cubs were born several weeks ago but are just now emerging from their birthing den.

Wildlife care specialists have been monitoring the twins through a remote camera system, analyzing their behaviors and documenting their development.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the progress made by the cubs,” Thomas said. “They have grown so much and have already started showcasing their unique personalities.”

The cubs are expected to have their first full veterinary exam soon where the zoo specialists will learn more, including their sex.

The leopards were born as part of a breeding recommendation through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Amur Leopard Species Survival Plan.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, illegal poaching and habitat loss are behind the decimation of the Amur leopard population, which is native to Russia and China.

