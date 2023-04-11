The CURD Act looking to take non-dairy products out to pasture

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - As many people around here know, Wisconsin is the dairy state and it’s a title we take very seriously. Wisconsinites are even affectionately called, “cheese heads.” So, it’s safe to say we love our dairy here.

A bill is being reintroduced called the CURD, or Codifying Useful Regulatory Definitions Act that allows consumers to know exactly what is in their cheese products. Almond, oat, and coconut milk are widely considered good dairy alternatives, especially for those who are sensitive or are unable to digest dairy products properly, but the General Plant Manager of Nasonville Dairy Ken Heiman wants people to know that it’s a trick.

“It should not say milk on it to begin with. That should be the first thing that should go, but after that, just write down everything that’s in there because the amount of things that have been added to it is spooky,” said Heiman.

The legislation would create a formal definition of “natural cheese” to ensure consumers are fully informed when shopping. Both Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson are on board to get the ‘Curd Act’ passed.

In a statement made in March, Sen. Baldwin said, “This legislation honors their celebrated products and makes sure consumers know what products on the shelf meet the definition of ‘natural cheese’ and what do not.”

California, another big dairy-producing state, has stood its ground a bit in getting the act passed. “We don’t have as many legislatures in this part of the country as they do in California. It’s not a secret, but California has got a lot of people that have to deal with dairy as well,” said Heiman.

Heiman added it all comes down to what the dairy industry should classify ‘real dairy’ as. “One of the things we need to do is take a look at how we are going to portray ourselves in the future. I mean, if we need to make adjustments to our milk — you know, our milk is defined as what we can and can’t do.”

Does this all mean a big bad cheese battle between the Midwest and California? In simple terms no. However, Heiman said another administration does need to respond. He said legislators have already written the FDA about where they are getting some of their information from when it comes to what real dairy is. None of the legislators have received anything back.

The FDA has to agree to the new standards being presented to get the act officially passed in all states.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.