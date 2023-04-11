Dubuque man buys $40 million lottery winning ticket on April Fools’ Day

The Iowa Lottery says a Dubuque man has now claimed a 40 million dollar prize.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man has now claimed a $40 million prize from a lottery ticket he bought on April 1, according to the Iowa Lottery.

Earl Lape, a retired mechanic, bought a Lotto America Ticket that matched all six numbers.

It is the biggest jackpot in the history of the game.

Lape chose to receive the lump-sum option of $21.28 million, which he says he plans to invest, so it can help his family for generations.

He also plans to donate to organizations which benefit children with medical needs, including the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City and Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Crash
Police: Woman killed in crash, driver to face multiple charges
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Wisconsin is getting a new area code
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

Wisconsin statewide tornado drill set for April 20
Vehicles can heat to unsafe temperatures quickly during the summer.
MPD: Mom arrested after children found in hot car, drenched in sweat
The initiative would be on a volunteer basis.
Appleton considers cutting No Mow May; committee says No Way
Two Chicago man are accused of stealing checks and attempting to cash them across Wisconsin.
Two Chicago men accused of mail theft, fraud in Northeast Wisconsin
Plenty of sun and warm temperatures coming up.
Summer-like Weather for the Next Several Days