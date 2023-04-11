Five displaced after cooking fire, no injuries reported

By Lila Szyryj
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A kitchen fire Saturday night on Madison’s west side forced five people from their home.

The Madison Fire Department responded to an apartment building on the city’s west side for a possible kitchen fire just before 8:45 p.m., the report stated.

MFD responded to the 4700 block of Crescent Road where they found an apartment with a smoke alarm sounding and light smoke showing, but no fire. Those who lived in the apartment told officials it was a grease fire and they had used a fire extinguisher to put it out.

The grease fire resulted in charring on the wall near the stove, a melted electrical outlet, a burnt vent hood and charred cabinets.

Five residents have been displaced due to the damage and electrical service to the unit being shut down, according to the report.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

