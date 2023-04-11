Former Badger Joe Pavelski reaches 1,000 career NHL points

Detroit, Mich. (WMTV) - Dallas Stars forward and former Badger Joe Pavelski made history on Monday night, when he became the first Badger to reach 1,000 career NHL points.

Joe Pavelski becomes the first Badger to reach 1,000 career NHL points! https://t.co/j3ShBDlzzh — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) April 11, 2023

Pavelski got the point in the second period on a tipped goal in front of the net in the Dallas Stars game against the Detroit Red Wings, a fitting way to reach the mark for Pavelski who is known for scoring tipped goals. Dallas went on to beat the Red Wings 6-1.

Along with being the first Wisconsin Badger to reach 1,000 career points, Pavelski is the 11th American and 12th NCAA player to notch 1,000 points.

11th American

12th NCAA player

1st Badger



Congratulations to @jpav8



1,000 career NHL points#BadgersintheBigs pic.twitter.com/uxsFELzqNu — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) April 11, 2023

Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux also recorded his 1,000th career point Monday, making it the first day in NHL history when two players reach the mark.

Pavelski is in his 17th NHL season but he is still performing like he was a decade ago. He has 49 assists this season. He has 448 career goals and 552 assists. His 76 points this season is the fourth-most in his career.

