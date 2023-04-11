Former Badger Joe Pavelski reaches 1,000 career NHL points

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings with...
Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings with teammates in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 10, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Detroit, Mich. (WMTV) - Dallas Stars forward and former Badger Joe Pavelski made history on Monday night, when he became the first Badger to reach 1,000 career NHL points.

Pavelski got the point in the second period on a tipped goal in front of the net in the Dallas Stars game against the Detroit Red Wings, a fitting way to reach the mark for Pavelski who is known for scoring tipped goals. Dallas went on to beat the Red Wings 6-1.

Along with being the first Wisconsin Badger to reach 1,000 career points, Pavelski is the 11th American and 12th NCAA player to notch 1,000 points.

Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux also recorded his 1,000th career point Monday, making it the first day in NHL history when two players reach the mark.

Pavelski is in his 17th NHL season but he is still performing like he was a decade ago. He has 49 assists this season. He has 448 career goals and 552 assists. His 76 points this season is the fourth-most in his career.

