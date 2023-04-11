Friend of fallen Officer Breidenbach says she had ‘a heart of gold’

Officer Emily Breidenbach
By Emily Reilly
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The founder of a local non-profit says Emily Breidenbach had a “heart of gold”. The Chetek police officer was one of two officers killed during a traffic stop Saturday in the village of Cameron.

Erik Conradson, who lives in Appleton, knew Breidenbach from her involvement with his non-profit organization, Courage Inc.

“You won’t find anybody who was more enthusiastic, more engaging with the community, more beloved than Emily was,” said Conradson.

His non-profit helps individuals with disabilities go on outdoor excursions. He says he met Breidenbach in 2018; she helped secure donations, grants, and equipment for their travels.

“The biggest thing I remember about her was just she was always smiling,” said Conradson. “I never had a negative interactive with her, she was always just so positive. She was so eager to be helpful. It was a personality trait that she had; it wasn’t just for show, it was just who she was.”

Conradson says he remembers Breidenbach as a very enthusiastic and outgoing person who always had a smile on her face and her death is a huge loss for the whole community.

A vigil for her and Cameron Officer Hunter Scheel is planned for tomorrow night in Barron County.

Officials have set up memorial funds that people can donate to. According to the city of Chetek, you can donate to the Emily Breidenbach Memorial Fund at Sterling Bank on Second Street. You can make donations to the Hunter Scheel Memorial Fund at Community Bank of Cameron, located on West Main Street.

