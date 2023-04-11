Janesville police, fire departments host Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville’s police and fire departments faced off Monday in a Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

The blood drive goes to benefit the Rock River Valley Blood Center. The departments invited community members to donate blood to help save lives. The department that receives the most donations gains bragging rights.

“You know, this is a good friends and family event,” said Janesville Fire Department Deputy Chief John McManus. “People are dropping their votes either way, either for fire or JPD and it’s just a good positive event.”

“That’s why it’s nice to do this with the fire department,” Janesville Police Department Court Officer Dan Hanson said. “We give each other a hard time a lot, but all together, we work great as a team and it’s just great to do with the community.”

All donors received a Culver’s pint certificate and were entered into a drawing for a Samsung 4K TV and other prizes.

