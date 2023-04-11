Mayor to visit Reach Dane’s newest childcare center for community development week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The City of Madison will showcase the childcare services it offers underserved families Tuesday as it marks National Community Development Week.

To do so, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will visit Reach Dane’s newest childcare center, located on Latham Drive. According to the city, the initiative offers families all-day care and targets the children’s emotional well-being, equality, and autonomy.

“The City deeply values the amazing work Reach Dane is doing to provide high-quality, early childhood programming to Madison’s most vulnerable families,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement that preceded Tuesday’s event. “Last year, Reach Dane served more homeless children than any other Head Start program in Wisconsin.”

Funded in part by a $300,000 grant from the City of Madison, the agency serves approximately 1,000 children through its ten locations across Dane Co., seven of which are in the city. According to the city, federal dollars from Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnerships (HOME) freed up the money in the Madison budget to allow the city to support Reach Dane.

“We rely on federal dollars like CDBG to continue supporting programs like these that provide an enriching educational experience for underserved kids,” Rhodes-Conway continued.

Reach Dane is not the only recipient in Madison helped by those two federal grants, the city’s statement noted. In addition to other efforts, the CBDG also allowed 70 families to receive funds for rehabilitation projects and provided technical assistance to over 1,300 small businesses.

Meanwhile, HOME grants went to help the ACE Apartments project, in which over eight in ten apartments are affordable. Thirty other households also got help with their down payments on a home, and others got aid paying their rent to avoid losing their homes.

