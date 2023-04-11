Midwest Horse Fair set to return to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Horse lovers will gather this weekend at Alliant Energy Center for the Midwest Horse Fair.

Organizers explained Monday that theme of this year’s fair, which runs from April 14-16, is “Branded in History.”

“The Midwest Horse Fair is a weekend event that anyone can find enjoyment in, whether they own horses or simply admire their beauty,” fair Executive Director Teri Giannetti said.

Giannetti said fair organizers are excited for an expanded “Trial By Fire” World Championship Blacksmith Competition, which will take place daily during the fair. Horse enthusiasts can also enjoy exclusive breakfasts with Dan James and his celebrity horses Friday, and Olympian Steffen Peters Saturday. The USTPA Team Penning Competition will be present on Sunday and the Wisconsin Horse Council Awards also take place on Sunday.

“We love hosting competitors to demonstrate this craft that’s thousands of years old and continues to fascinate our fairgoers,” Giannetti added.

Gates will open each day at 7 a.m. It costs $15 in advance or $20 at the gate for a one-day pass, or $35 in advance or $45 at the gate for a three-day pass. Admission is free for children ages 7 and under. Parking is included.

Events at the fair include the PRCA rodeo, which will feature seven rodeo events Friday and Saturday, such as bareback riding, steer wrestling and team roping. Organizers noted separate tickets are required for each night and are in addition to fair entry.

Organizers also listed the activities returning to the fair (wording theirs):

Two nights of the thrilling PRCA Rodeo and award-winning performers

World-class clinicians providing hundreds of educational sessions all weekend long

Abundant shopping, with over 500 exhibitors

The opportunity to learn about 30-plus different breeds and disciplines of horses through demonstrations and up close in the pavilions

Liberty Run, where spectators can watch the elegance of the equine turned loose and cheer on different horses each day

Horse Judging competition

Stable Lane, a place to learn about local farms’ boarding, lessons or training services

Stallion Avenue, featuring stallions from across the Midwest

Pony rides

NBC15 is a proud media partner of the Midwest Horse Fair.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.